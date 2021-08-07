Vista Gold’s (VGZ) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $3.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Vista Gold from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

Shares of VGZ opened at $0.84 on Tuesday. Vista Gold has a 1 year low of $0.79 and a 1 year high of $1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $97.85 million, a P/E ratio of -41.75 and a beta of 1.55. The business’s 50-day moving average is $1.04.

Vista Gold (NYSEAMERICAN:VGZ) (TSE:VGZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Vista Gold will post -0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vista Gold news, Director Tracy Austin Stevenson bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.10 per share, with a total value of $55,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 388,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $427,018.90. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have bought 62,500 shares of company stock valued at $69,150 over the last 90 days. 5.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eqis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vista Gold during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Redmond Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Courage Miller Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the first quarter valued at approximately $106,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in Vista Gold in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC grew its stake in Vista Gold by 368.9% in the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 140,465 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 110,511 shares during the period. 28.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vista Gold

Vista Gold Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the evaluation, acquisition, exploration, and advancement of gold exploration and development projects primarily in Australia. The company's flagship asset is the Mt Todd gold project located in Northern Territory. Vista Gold Corp. was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Littleton, Colorado.

