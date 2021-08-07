HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.
Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.10.
HUTCHMED Company Profile
HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.
