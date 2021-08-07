HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) Research Coverage Started at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of HUTCHMED (NASDAQ:HCM) in a research report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2021 earnings at ($1.46) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.68) EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.14 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.60 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.36 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on HCM. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of HUTCHMED from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUTCHMED from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. HUTCHMED presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $44.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:HCM opened at $41.93 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.51. The company has a quick ratio of 4.30, a current ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. HUTCHMED has a 52 week low of $23.67 and a 52 week high of $43.94. The company has a market capitalization of $7.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.59 and a beta of 1.10.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HCM. FIL Ltd grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 273,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,766,000 after buying an additional 5,719 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 303,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,726,000 after buying an additional 11,046 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 36,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,174,000 after buying an additional 853 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of HUTCHMED by 212.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 270,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,646,000 after buying an additional 183,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HUTCHMED during the fourth quarter valued at $374,000. 31.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HUTCHMED Company Profile

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases worldwide. It operates in two segments, Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures. It manufactures, distributes, markets, and sells prescription and over-the-counter pharmaceutical, and consumer health products.

