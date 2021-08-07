POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “POSCO, formerly known as Pohang Iron & Steel Company Ltd., manufactures hot and cold rolled steel products, heavy plate and other steel products for the construction and shipbuilding industries. “

Get POSCO alerts:

Separately, UBS Group lowered POSCO from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. POSCO currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $85.00.

PKX stock opened at $75.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 2.16. POSCO has a 1-year low of $38.26 and a 1-year high of $92.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.26 billion, a PE ratio of 11.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 4.93% and a net margin of 3.87%. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that POSCO will post 11.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 310.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $73,704,000 after buying an additional 772,047 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 2.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $65,129,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $61,937,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares during the period. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of POSCO in the second quarter valued at $23,316,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of POSCO by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, stainless steel, plates, wire rods, and silicon steel sheets.

Further Reading: Diversification For Individual Investors



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on POSCO (PKX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.