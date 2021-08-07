Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $33.40 Billion

Equities analysts expect Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) to announce sales of $33.40 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Fourteen analysts have made estimates for Verizon Communications’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $34.47 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $32.38 billion. Verizon Communications reported sales of $31.54 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 5.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Verizon Communications will report full-year sales of $135.07 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $133.88 billion to $137.93 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $136.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $132.60 billion to $138.75 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Verizon Communications.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.07. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The firm had revenue of $33.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.73 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on VZ. Cowen upped their price objective on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Moffett Nathanson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $62.31.

In other Verizon Communications news, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 43,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.42, for a total value of $2,569,201.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $836,455.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,885,210.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 47,902 shares of company stock worth $2,831,817. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. Berkshire Hathaway Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 158,824,575 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $9,235,649,000 after acquiring an additional 12,108,079 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 305,370,449 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $17,757,293,000 after acquiring an additional 6,619,930 shares in the last quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 1st quarter valued at $241,988,000. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,062,942 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,180,157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,636,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Factorial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications by 16,166.3% during the 1st quarter. Factorial Partners LLC now owns 3,611,115 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 3,588,915 shares in the last quarter. 64.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ opened at $55.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.29. Verizon Communications has a 1 year low of $53.83 and a 1 year high of $61.95.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a dividend of $0.627 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.22%.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

