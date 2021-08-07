National Bankshares Increases Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) Price Target to C$39.00

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) had its target price raised by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$38.00 to C$39.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 18.04% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$29.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$37.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$40.00 to C$42.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, CIBC upped their target price on shares of Sleep Country Canada from C$38.00 to C$41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$39.86.

ZZZ stock opened at C$33.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$29.22. The firm has a market cap of C$1.22 billion and a PE ratio of 14.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.46. Sleep Country Canada has a 52 week low of C$19.13 and a 52 week high of C$35.70.

Sleep Country Canada (TSE:ZZZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.23 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$183.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$162.05 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Sleep Country Canada will post 2.324461 earnings per share for the current year.

About Sleep Country Canada

Sleep Country Canada Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in retailing mattress and bedding related products in Canada. The company offers a range of mattresses, adjustable lifestyle bases, pillows, duvets, duvet covers, mattress toppers and protectors, pet beds, weighted blankets, throws, sheets, headboards, footboards, frames, mattress and pillow cases, platforms, metal frames, blankets, mattress pads, and other sleep accessories.

