ServiceSource International (NASDAQ:SREV) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of ServiceSource International, Inc. (NASDAQ:SREV) passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $1.55. ServiceSource International shares last traded at $1.50, with a volume of 196,305 shares trading hands.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $146.81 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.82 and a beta of 1.98.

Get ServiceSource International alerts:

In other ServiceSource International news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc acquired 44,653 shares of ServiceSource International stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.32 per share, with a total value of $58,941.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders purchased 129,914 shares of company stock worth $161,111. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 65,691 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,108 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 210,645 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 10,328 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 16.0% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 77,525 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 10,705 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ServiceSource International by 232.8% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 12,269 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veritable L.P. lifted its stake in shares of ServiceSource International by 51.3% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 43,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 14,795 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ServiceSource International Company Profile (NASDAQ:SREV)

ServiceSource International, Inc provides business process-as-a-service solutions in North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific-Japan, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company provides digital solutions, including demand qualification, demand conversion, and account management; customer success solutions, such as onboarding, adoption, and renewals management; and channel management solutions comprise partner recruitment, partner onboarding and enablement, and partner success management.

Further Reading: How to read a candlestick chart



Receive News & Ratings for ServiceSource International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceSource International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.