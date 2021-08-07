Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) Stock Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Pampa Energía S.A. (NYSE:PAM) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $15.61. Pampa Energía shares last traded at $15.50, with a volume of 67,939 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Pampa Energía from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

The company has a current ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $863.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.10 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.11.

Pampa Energía (NYSE:PAM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.06. Pampa Energía had a positive return on equity of 6.62% and a negative net margin of 20.81%. Equities analysts predict that Pampa Energía S.A. will post 3.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAM. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 1,090.9% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,574 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $97,000 after acquiring an additional 6,022 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Pampa Energía by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,304 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 802 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $182,000. Yorktown Management & Research Co Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Pampa Energía during the 1st quarter worth about $326,000. Finally, United Maritime Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Pampa Energía by 34.2% during the 1st quarter. United Maritime Capital LLC now owns 27,462 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $408,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.29% of the company’s stock.

About Pampa Energía

Pampa EnergÃ­a SA, an integrated power company, engages in the generation and transmission of electricity in Argentina. It operates through Electricity Generation, Oil and Gas, Petrochemicals, and Holding and Other Business segments. The company generates electricity through combined thermal generation plants, open-cycle gas turbines, and hydroelectric power generation systems, as well as through a wind farm.

