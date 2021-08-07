BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) Research Coverage Started at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $21.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for BioCryst Pharmaceuticals’ FY2021 earnings at ($1.09) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.52) EPS.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BCRX. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $16.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.14.

Shares of NASDAQ:BCRX opened at $17.61 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $16.41. The company has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -14.67 and a beta of 2.59. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $3.30 and a 1 year high of $18.48.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.02). BioCryst Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 653.70% and a negative return on equity of 5,272.40%. Research analysts forecast that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $78,450.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,000 shares in the company, valued at $125,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director George B. Abercrombie sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.70, for a total transaction of $88,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $38,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 90,426 shares of company stock worth $1,336,406. 4.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $88,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $112,000. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 470.0% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,400 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 9,400 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 307.7% in the first quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,925 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC bought a new stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at $126,000. 58.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and discovery of novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. It focuses on the oral treatments for rare diseases in which significant unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme plays the key role in the biological pathway of the disease.

