EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $177.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from $163.00 to $177.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has a sector perform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on EGP. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of EastGroup Properties from $148.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Mizuho started coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a neutral rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $153.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of EastGroup Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $145.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. EastGroup Properties currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $160.90.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Shares of NYSE:EGP opened at $174.55 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 59.37, a PEG ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.63. EastGroup Properties has a 52 week low of $125.43 and a 52 week high of $178.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.38.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by ($0.76). EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. EastGroup Properties’s revenue was up 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that EastGroup Properties will post 5.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. EastGroup Properties’s payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of EastGroup Properties by 296.1% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 27,179 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,034,000 after purchasing an additional 20,317 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $587,000 after buying an additional 531 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,885 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $674,000 after buying an additional 364 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in EastGroup Properties during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in EastGroup Properties by 206.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 140,206 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,357,000 after buying an additional 94,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.12% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), an S&P MidCap 400 company, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

See Also: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.