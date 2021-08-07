Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Harmonic Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:HLIT)

Harmonic Inc. (NASDAQ:HLIT) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Harmonic in a report released on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Notter forecasts that the communications equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Harmonic’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.04 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on HLIT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Harmonic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price objective on Harmonic from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Harmonic from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Harmonic presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.63.

NASDAQ HLIT opened at $10.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -999.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 354.33 and a beta of 0.76. Harmonic has a 52-week low of $5.20 and a 52-week high of $10.75.

Harmonic (NASDAQ:HLIT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $113.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.59 million. Harmonic had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 4.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 53.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.06) earnings per share.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in HLIT. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Harmonic by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,596,578 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $130,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,313,511 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in Harmonic in the first quarter worth $9,471,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Harmonic by 702.8% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,274,824 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $10,861,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,019 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in Harmonic by 31.0% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,161,737 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,948,000 after purchasing an additional 511,243 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Harmonic by 119.9% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 704,569 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,524,000 after purchasing an additional 384,128 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.71% of the company’s stock.

Harmonic Company Profile

Harmonic Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provide video delivery software, products, system solutions, and services worldwide. Its products enable customers to create, prepare, store, playout, and deliver a range of broadcast and streaming video services to consumer devices, including televisions, personal computers, laptops, tablets, and smart phones.

