Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $1.07 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Herbalife Nutrition in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.06. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Herbalife Nutrition’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.92 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $5.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $6.60 EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Herbalife Nutrition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday.

HLF stock opened at $47.91 on Friday. Herbalife Nutrition has a fifty-two week low of $43.01 and a fifty-two week high of $59.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $52.14. The firm has a market cap of $5.54 billion, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Herbalife Nutrition (NYSE:HLF) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.27. Herbalife Nutrition had a net margin of 8.41% and a negative return on equity of 54.18%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HLF. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Herbalife Nutrition in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Gables Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter worth about $89,000. First Quadrant L P CA purchased a new position in shares of Herbalife Nutrition during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Herbalife Nutrition by 157.0% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Herbalife Nutrition news, Director John Tartol sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.62, for a total value of $258,100.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 303,606 shares in the company, valued at $15,672,141.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 1.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Herbalife Nutrition Ltd. offers nutrition solutions in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; and outer nutrition. It offers weight management products, including meal replacement products, protein shakes, drink mixes, weight loss enhancers, and healthy snacks; targeted nutrition products, which include functional beverages, and dietary and nutritional supplements that contain herbs, vitamins, minerals, and other natural ingredients; outer nutrition products, such as facial skin, body, and hair care products; and energy, sports, and fitness products comprising N-R-G tea and energy drink products.

