B. Riley Research Analysts Decrease Earnings Estimates for TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX)

TG Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TGTX) – Investment analysts at B. Riley lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of TG Therapeutics in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.54) per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.38). B. Riley also issued estimates for TG Therapeutics’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.39) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($2.31) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.48) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.37) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.25 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on TG Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered TG Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on TG Therapeutics from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.00.

TGTX opened at $23.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.65 and a beta of 2.15. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.24. TG Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $17.67 and a 12-month high of $56.74.

TG Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TGTX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.11). TG Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 14,271.13% and a negative return on equity of 91.04%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 97.3% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 734 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 94.0% in the 1st quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in TG Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in TG Therapeutics by 333.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TG Therapeutics Company Profile

TG Therapeutics, Inc engages in the acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for B-cell malignancies and autoimmune diseases. Its product pipeline includes TG-1501, TG-1701, Ublituximab, and Umbralisib. The company was founded by Michael Sean Weiss and Laurence H. Shaw on May 18, 1993 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

