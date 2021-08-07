KeyCorp Weighs in on Westlake Chemical Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:WLK)

Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Westlake Chemical in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the specialty chemicals company will earn $4.12 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $4.03. KeyCorp currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $124.00 target price on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $114.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake Chemical from $97.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Bank of America raised shares of Westlake Chemical from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Scotiabank raised shares of Westlake Chemical from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $104.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.93.

NYSE:WLK opened at $82.24 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 1.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $90.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.10. Westlake Chemical has a fifty-two week low of $56.01 and a fifty-two week high of $106.47.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $4.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.39% and a return on equity of 6.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 67.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.11 EPS.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WLK. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,817 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $5,688,000 after acquiring an additional 6,624 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Westlake Chemical during the 4th quarter worth $214,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 88,033 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,184,000 after purchasing an additional 8,415 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 20,663 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,178 shares during the period. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its stake in shares of Westlake Chemical by 24.1% during the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 10,165 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $832,000 after purchasing an additional 1,972 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.84% of the company’s stock.

In other Westlake Chemical news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $862,785. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 73.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 24th. Westlake Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.16%.

Westlake Chemical Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Vinyls and Olefins. The Vinyls segment provides specialty and commodity polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomers, ethylene dichloride, chlorine, caustic soda, chlorinated derivative, and ethylene products.

