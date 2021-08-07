Brokers Offer Predictions for Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:ZBH)

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) – Research analysts at SVB Leerink reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Zimmer Biomet in a report issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. SVB Leerink analyst R. Newitter now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.80 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.93. SVB Leerink has a “Outperform” rating and a $196.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Zimmer Biomet’s FY2021 earnings at $7.72 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $187.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $165.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Truist raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $174.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $179.57.

Shares of NYSE:ZBH opened at $149.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.60. Zimmer Biomet has a one year low of $129.15 and a one year high of $180.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 65.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.05 earnings per share.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stableford Capital II LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $1,436,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 16.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 637 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 6.9% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 53,836 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,611,000 after buying an additional 3,465 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet in the second quarter valued at $127,000. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 2.0% in the second quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after buying an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. 88.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.64%. Zimmer Biomet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.93%.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides orthopaedic reconstructive products, such as knee and hip replacement products; S.E.T.

