Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.30) Per Share (NASDAQ:APEN)

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc. (NASDAQ:APEN) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler reduced their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Apollo Endosurgery in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Maeder now forecasts that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.30) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.19). Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Apollo Endosurgery’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.87) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.20) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.79) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Lake Street Capital raised their price target on Apollo Endosurgery from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Apollo Endosurgery from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday.

NASDAQ:APEN opened at $8.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.44, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.94. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.12. The company has a market capitalization of $248.57 million, a PE ratio of -16.34 and a beta of 2.18. Apollo Endosurgery has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $9.49.

Apollo Endosurgery (NASDAQ:APEN) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.09. Apollo Endosurgery had a negative return on equity of 207.27% and a negative net margin of 24.44%.

In other news, Director David Pacitti sold 18,742 shares of Apollo Endosurgery stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $128,757.54. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $124,635.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 30.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Apollo Endosurgery by 14.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,715 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 5,579 shares during the last quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $42,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $56,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Apollo Endosurgery in the first quarter worth about $82,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Apollo Endosurgery by 3.3% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 644,191 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,549,000 after acquiring an additional 20,349 shares in the last quarter. 49.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Endosurgery

Apollo Endosurgery, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the design, development, and commercialization of medical devices. The company offers OverStitch and OverStitch Sx Endoscopic Suturing Systems that enable advanced endoscopic procedures by allowing physicians to place full thickness sutures and secure the approximation of tissue through a flexible endoscope.

