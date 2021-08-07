BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc. (NASDAQ:BDSI) – Truist Securiti increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now forecasts that the specialty pharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.08. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for BioDelivery Sciences International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS.

BioDelivery Sciences International (NASDAQ:BDSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.04. BioDelivery Sciences International had a net margin of 16.32% and a return on equity of 26.13%.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Roth Capital decreased their price objective on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $7.00 to $6.25 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of BioDelivery Sciences International from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

BDSI opened at $3.75 on Friday. BioDelivery Sciences International has a twelve month low of $3.04 and a twelve month high of $5.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 3.10 and a current ratio of 3.41. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $369.45 million, a PE ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 0.71.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 16.2% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 193,797 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $757,000 after buying an additional 27,056 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 38.5% in the first quarter. Searle & CO. now owns 45,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 27.0% in the first quarter. HealthInvest Partners AB now owns 2,000,000 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,820,000 after buying an additional 425,000 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International in the first quarter valued at $70,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of BioDelivery Sciences International by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,858,854 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $7,807,000 after buying an additional 68,306 shares in the last quarter. 64.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Kevin Kotler purchased 50,000 shares of BioDelivery Sciences International stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 13th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $3.25 per share, for a total transaction of $162,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,098,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,433.75. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 9.98% of the company’s stock.

About BioDelivery Sciences International

BioDelivery Sciences International, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for chronic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company provides its products based on its patented BioErodible MucoAdhesive drug-delivery technology, a small erodible polymer film for application to the buccal mucosa, as well as other drug-delivery technologies.

