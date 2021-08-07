The Pennant Group (PNTG) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Monday

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect The Pennant Group to post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

The Pennant Group (NASDAQ:PNTG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.07). The Pennant Group had a return on equity of 22.72% and a net margin of 3.39%. The business had revenue of $105.66 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $104.30 million. On average, analysts expect The Pennant Group to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get The Pennant Group alerts:

The Pennant Group stock opened at $32.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The Pennant Group has a 52 week low of $25.96 and a 52 week high of $69.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $924.13 million, a P/E ratio of 70.98 and a beta of 2.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $37.64.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised The Pennant Group from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, June 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised The Pennant Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other The Pennant Group news, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 5,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.03, for a total value of $224,553.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $52,558,214.73. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Walker sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.08, for a total value of $2,004,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,843,135.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 75,721 shares of company stock valued at $3,089,795 over the last three months. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Pennant Group Company Profile

The Pennant Group, Inc provides healthcare services in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Iowa, Montana, Nevada, Oklahoma, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, Wisconsin, and Wyoming. It operates in two segments, Home Health and Hospice Services, and Senior Living Services. The company offers home health services, including clinical services, such as nursing, speech, occupational and physical therapy, medical social work, and home health aide services; and hospice services comprising clinical care, education, and counseling services for the physical, spiritual, and psychosocial needs of terminally ill patients and their families.

Featured Story: What is the return on assets (ROA) ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for The Pennant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Pennant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.