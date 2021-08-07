Reata Pharmaceuticals (RETA) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($2.13) per share for the quarter. Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($1.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.18) by $0.32. The business had revenue of $0.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.43 million. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 88.44% and a negative net margin of 3,092.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.89) EPS. On average, analysts expect Reata Pharmaceuticals to post $-9 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-8 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

NASDAQ:RETA opened at $124.29 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $136.19. The firm has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 1.56. Reata Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $76.34 and a 1 year high of $186.82.

RETA has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $236.00 price objective for the company. Barclays started coverage on Reata Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price for the company. upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on Reata Pharmaceuticals from $234.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.57.

In other Reata Pharmaceuticals news, insider Colin John Meyer sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.05, for a total transaction of $2,881,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 77,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,091,850. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Elaine Castellanos sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.55, for a total value of $1,245,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,057,204.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 40,000 shares of company stock valued at $5,552,998. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

About Reata Pharmaceuticals

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in identifying, developing, and commercializing pharmaceutical products. Its product candidates are bardoxolone methyl and omaveloxolone, which activate the transcription factor Nrf2 to restore mitochondrial function, reduce oxidative stress, and resolve inflammation.

Further Reading: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.