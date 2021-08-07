Callaway Golf (ELY) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The company had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 6.48%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Callaway Golf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Callaway Golf alerts:

ELY opened at $33.11 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.67 and a beta of 2.12. Callaway Golf has a 12-month low of $14.62 and a 12-month high of $37.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.24.

ELY has been the topic of a number of research reports. B. Riley upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Callaway Golf from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.70.

In related news, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total value of $2,663,607.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Glenn F. Hickey sold 1,746 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total transaction of $64,968.66. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $643,584.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 578,185 shares of company stock worth $21,300,830. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Callaway Golf

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

See Also: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Callaway Golf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Callaway Golf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.