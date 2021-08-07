McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Cut to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “McGrath RentCorp is comprised of three business segments: Mobile Modular Management Corporation, their modular building rental group, RenTelco, their electronic test equipment rental group, and Enviroplex, their majority-owned subsidiary classroom manufacturing business. MMMC rents and sells modular buildings and accessories to fulfill customers’ space needs. These units are used as temporary offices adjacent to existing facilities, and are used as sales offices, construction field offices, classrooms, health care clinics, child care facilities and for a variety of other purposes. “

MGRC stock opened at $72.11 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.00. McGrath RentCorp has a 12-month low of $55.04 and a 12-month high of $87.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $80.05.

In related news, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.88, for a total value of $82,880.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,750 shares in the company, valued at $476,560. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, Director Elizabeth A. Fetter sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.03, for a total transaction of $63,772.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $425,150. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,450 shares of company stock worth $290,133. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 32.0% during the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,277,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,994,000 after purchasing an additional 309,807 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 616.0% during the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,003,276 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $81,837,000 after purchasing an additional 863,149 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 1.0% during the first quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 565,068 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,573,000 after purchasing an additional 5,452 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 9.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 410,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,130,000 after purchasing an additional 33,776 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 3.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 399,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $32,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,534 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

McGrath RentCorp Company Profile

McGrath RentCorp engages in the provision of business-to-business rental services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex. The Mobile Modular segment operates for its modular building and portable storage. The TRS-RenTelco segment includes operations for its electronic test equipment.

