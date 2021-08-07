Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $19.09 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Castle Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTL) to post sales of $19.09 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Castle Biosciences’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $18.82 million to $19.55 million. Castle Biosciences reported sales of $12.72 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 50.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Monday, August 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Castle Biosciences will report full year sales of $83.06 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $82.00 million to $84.11 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $112.11 million, with estimates ranging from $100.78 million to $121.10 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Castle Biosciences.

Castle Biosciences (NASDAQ:CSTL) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $22.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.66 million. Castle Biosciences had a negative net margin of 22.24% and a negative return on equity of 4.74%. Castle Biosciences’s quarterly revenue was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.03 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSTL shares. Lake Street Capital started coverage on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $94.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Castle Biosciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price objective on shares of Castle Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Castle Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $81.00.

In other Castle Biosciences news, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 3,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.71, for a total transaction of $169,016.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 558,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,319,810.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Derek J. Maetzold sold 4,034 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.73, for a total value of $236,916.82. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 540,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,742,918.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 158,413 shares of company stock valued at $11,109,011. Insiders own 39.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTL. ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Castle Biosciences by 25.6% in the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 2,597,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,810,000 after buying an additional 528,696 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the second quarter valued at approximately $32,640,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $24,651,000. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. bought a new stake in Castle Biosciences in the first quarter valued at approximately $20,325,000. Finally, Wasatch Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Castle Biosciences by 14.0% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,353,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,119,000 after acquiring an additional 288,648 shares during the last quarter. 84.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Castle Biosciences stock opened at $71.82 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.80 billion, a PE ratio of -101.15 and a beta of 0.42. Castle Biosciences has a 52-week low of $38.41 and a 52-week high of $107.69.

Castle Biosciences Company Profile

Castle Biosciences, Inc, a commercial-stage dermatological cancer company, focuses to provide diagnostic and prognostic solutions for dermatological cancers. Its lead product is DecisionDx-Melanoma, a multi-gene expression profile (GEP) test to identify high-risk patients with stage I and II melanomas based on biological information from 31 genes within their tumor tissue.

