ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) PT Set at €13.50 by Warburg Research

ElringKlinger (ETR:ZIL2) received a €13.50 ($15.88) target price from Warburg Research in a research note issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Warburg Research’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 4.53% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on ZIL2. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €11.00 ($12.94) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €7.00 ($8.24) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of ElringKlinger in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Independent Research set a €13.20 ($15.53) price target on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €28.00 ($32.94) target price on shares of ElringKlinger and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. ElringKlinger has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of €13.77 ($16.20).

Get ElringKlinger alerts:

ZIL2 opened at €14.14 ($16.64) on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $895.91 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -179.87. ElringKlinger has a 1-year low of €5.15 ($6.06) and a 1-year high of €18.18 ($21.39). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €15.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 60.77.

ElringKlinger AG develops, manufactures, and distributes technical and chemical products for the automotive sector and the general manufacturing industry in Germany and internationally. It operates through four segments: Original Equipment, Aftermarket, Engineered Plastics, and Other. The Original Equipment segment is involved in the development, manufacture, and sale of products and assemblies, such as metal sealing systems and drive train components; thermoplastics for drivetrains, body, and underbody applications; hybrid technologies; thermal, acoustic, and aerodynamic shielding systems; cylinder-head and specialty gaskets; battery and fuel cell components and systems; electric drive units; and exhaust gas purification.

Featured Story: How does a 12b-1 fee affect fund performance?



Receive News & Ratings for ElringKlinger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ElringKlinger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.