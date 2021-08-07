Brokerages Anticipate LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $28.38 Million

Wall Street analysts expect LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) to announce $28.38 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for LiveVox’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $28.35 million to $28.40 million. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th.

On average, analysts expect that LiveVox will report full year sales of $125.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $122.40 million to $128.77 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $157.33 million, with estimates ranging from $151.60 million to $163.06 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow LiveVox.

Separately, Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LiveVox in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in LiveVox stock. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in LiveVox Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:LVOX) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LVOX stock opened at $6.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. LiveVox has a 12-month low of $6.09 and a 12-month high of $11.43.

LiveVox Company Profile

LiveVox Holding, Inc develops and provides cloud contact center software for businesses. Its products include Four Clouds, an outbound voice solution that enables to manage regulatory requirements with the option of three manual and one automated outbound dialing system; bundles, including two-way messaging, outbound campaigns and compliance, speech analytics, inbound contact center, and cloud interactive voice response (IVR) solutions; inbound voice solutions, which comprise automatic call distributor, IVR, and wallboards; and blended omnichannel solutions, such as voice, email, SMS, virtual agents, and webchat.

