United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €36.00 ($42.35) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.26 ($49.72).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. United Internet has a 12-month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

