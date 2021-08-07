United Internet (ETR:UTDI) Given a €36.00 Price Target by UBS Group Analysts

United Internet (ETR:UTDI) received a €36.00 ($42.35) target price from equities researchers at UBS Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 4.17% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €36.00 ($42.35) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €34.10 ($40.12) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Thursday. Barclays set a €42.00 ($49.41) target price on shares of United Internet in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of United Internet in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of United Internet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €42.26 ($49.72).

Shares of ETR UTDI opened at €34.56 ($40.66) on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is €34.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.25, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.35. United Internet has a 12-month low of €29.35 ($34.53) and a 12-month high of €43.88 ($51.62).

About United Internet

United Internet AG, through its subsidiaries, operates as an Internet service provider (ISP). It operates through Consumer Access, Business Access, Consumer Applications, and Business Applications segments. The company offers landline-based broadband and mobile internet products, including home networks, online storage, telephony, and IPTV; and telecommunication products ranging from fiber-optic direct connections to tailored ICT solutions, which include voice, data, and network solutions, as well as infrastructure services to national and international carriers and ISPs.

