ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) PT Set at €18.50 by Barclays

ProSiebenSat.1 Media (ETR:PSM) has been assigned a €18.50 ($21.76) price target by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 16.39% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PSM. Warburg Research set a €23.00 ($27.06) target price on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Berenberg Bank set a €17.70 ($20.82) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €18.00 ($21.18) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Nord/LB set a €21.00 ($24.71) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €28.00 ($32.94) price target on shares of ProSiebenSat.1 Media in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €20.07 ($23.61).

Shares of PSM opened at €15.90 ($18.70) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 155.95. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €17.05. ProSiebenSat.1 Media has a 12 month low of €8.19 ($9.64) and a 12 month high of €19.00 ($22.35). The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion and a PE ratio of 11.55.

ProSiebenSat.1 Media SE, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media company in Europe. It operates through four segments: Seven.One Entertainment Group, ParshipMeet Group, NuCom Group, and Red Arrow Studios. The Seven.One Entertainment Group segment operates free TV stations and digital paltforms, such as SAT.1, ProSieben, kabel eins, sixx, SAT.1 Gold, ProSieben MAXX, and kabel eins Doku, as well as distributes ProSiebenSat.1 HD stations.

