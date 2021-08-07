HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) Head to Head Review

HealthWarehouse.com (OTCMKTS:HEWA) and Progressive Care (OTCMKTS:RXMD) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings and dividends.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for HealthWarehouse.com and Progressive Care, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score HealthWarehouse.com 0 0 0 0 N/A Progressive Care 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

HealthWarehouse.com has a beta of -0.03, suggesting that its share price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Progressive Care has a beta of 0.27, suggesting that its share price is 73% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.1% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by institutional investors. 24.5% of HealthWarehouse.com shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Progressive Care’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets HealthWarehouse.com 3.52% -18.38% 17.94% Progressive Care -2.05% N/A -7.44%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares HealthWarehouse.com and Progressive Care’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio HealthWarehouse.com $17.18 million 0.59 $640,000.00 N/A N/A Progressive Care $38.94 million 0.69 -$1.45 million N/A N/A

HealthWarehouse.com has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Progressive Care.

Summary

HealthWarehouse.com beats Progressive Care on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

HealthWarehouse.com Company Profile

HealthWarehouse.com, Inc. is an online pharmacy, which engages in the sale and delivery of prescriptions focusing on the out-of-pocket prescription drug market. It offers prescription medications and over-the-counter products. The company was founded in 1982 and is headquartered in Florence, KY.

Progressive Care Company Profile

Progressive Care, Inc. engages in the provision of prescription pharmaceuticals specializing in health practice risk management, compounded medications, the sale of anti-retroviral medications and related medication therapy management, through its subsidiary . The was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in North Miami Beach, FL.

