Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

WTKWY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71.

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

