Wolters Kluwer’s (WTKWY) “Neutral” Rating Reiterated at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Posted by on Aug 7th, 2021

Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating reissued by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Wolters Kluwer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Wolters Kluwer in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.00.

WTKWY opened at $111.63 on Thursday. Wolters Kluwer has a one year low of $77.49 and a one year high of $114.50. The stock has a market cap of $29.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.71.

About Wolters Kluwer

Wolters Kluwer N.V., together with its subsidiaries, provides professional information, software solutions, and services in Europe, North America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through Health; Tax & Accounting; Governance, Risk & Compliance; and Legal & Regulatory divisions.

Featured Story: What is dividend yield?

The Fly logo

Analyst Recommendations for Wolters Kluwer (OTCMKTS:WTKWY)

Receive News & Ratings for Wolters Kluwer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wolters Kluwer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.