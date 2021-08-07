ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

ZTE (OTCMKTS:ZTCOY) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ZTE Corporation is engaged in providing telecom equipment and networking solutions to telecom operators. The company offers wireless communications systems, wireline switch and access equipment, optical and data communications equipment, mobile phone handsets, data card products, and telecommunications software systems. It also engages in the production of remote control switch systems, multimedia communications systems, and communications transmission systems. The company also provides technical design, development, consultation, and related services for the research, manufacture and production of mobile communications systems equipment, satellite communications, microwave communications equipment, beepers, computer hardware and software, closed-circuit TVs, microwave communications, automated signal control, computer information processing, process monitoring systems, and fire alarm systems. ZTE Corporation is based in Shenzhen, the People’s Republic of China. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on ZTCOY. Citigroup upgraded ZTE from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded ZTE from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded ZTE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th.

ZTE stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.20. The company has a market cap of $17.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66 and a beta of 0.98. ZTE has a 52-week low of $4.31 and a 52-week high of $8.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ZTE Company Profile

ZTE Corp. engages in the design, development, manufacture, and sale of information and telecommunication technology products. The company has the most complete telecommunications product line, covering every vertical sector of wireless networks, core networks, access & bearer networks, services and terminals markets.

