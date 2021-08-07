Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) Given a C$25.00 Price Target at CSFB

CSFB set a C$25.00 price objective on Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) in a research note released on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an underperform rating on the stock.

GEI has been the subject of several other reports. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Gibson Energy to C$23.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed a market perform rating and set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Wednesday. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$25.00 to C$27.00 and gave the stock a na rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Tudor Pickering & Holt upped their price objective on Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Wednesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of C$24.46.

GEI stock opened at C$22.41 on Wednesday. Gibson Energy has a 1-year low of C$17.60 and a 1-year high of C$26.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 240.34. The company has a market cap of C$3.28 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$24.05.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Gibson Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 196.86%.

In other Gibson Energy news, Director Sean Wilson sold 17,974 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$26.64, for a total value of C$478,827.36. Following the transaction, the director now owns 114,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$3,039,490.80.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, an oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure and Marketing. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility.

