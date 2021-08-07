Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Upgraded to Outperform at National Bankshares

National Bankshares upgraded shares of Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has C$52.00 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SJ. CIBC dropped their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$56.00 to C$54.00 in a report on Wednesday. TD Securities increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$59.00 to C$62.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$56.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Stella-Jones from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and decreased their price target for the company from C$56.00 to C$46.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, National Bank Financial decreased their price target on shares of Stella-Jones to C$52.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$54.39.

Shares of Stella-Jones stock opened at C$42.66 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 68.20. Stella-Jones has a 1 year low of C$41.89 and a 1 year high of C$54.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is C$44.84. The company has a market cap of C$2.78 billion and a PE ratio of 11.98.

Stella-Jones Inc produces and markets pressure-treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including pilings, wharf and bridge timbers, crane mats, railway crossings, and laminated poles; construction timbers; and coal tar-based products.

