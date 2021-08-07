SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) PT Raised to C$38.00

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) had its price target upped by Cfra from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on SNC. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$25.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Laurentian increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$31.50 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group from C$40.00 to C$42.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, CIBC reissued an outperform rating and set a C$40.00 price target on shares of SNC-Lavalin Group in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$40.85.

Get SNC-Lavalin Group alerts:

TSE:SNC opened at C$33.27 on Tuesday. SNC-Lavalin Group has a 1-year low of C$17.50 and a 1-year high of C$33.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$32.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$5.84 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.45.

SNC-Lavalin Group (TSE:SNC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 14th. The company reported C$0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C$0.15. The business had revenue of C$1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.74 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that SNC-Lavalin Group will post 2.0400002 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About SNC-Lavalin Group

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc operates as an integrated professional services and project management company. It operates through six segments: Engineering, Design, and Project Management (EDPM); Nuclear; Infrastructure Services; Resources; Infrastructure EPC (Engineering, Procurement, and Construction) Projects; and Capital.

Further Reading: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SNC-Lavalin Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.