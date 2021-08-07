BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.96 Per Share

BP p.l.c. (NYSE:BP) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of BP in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Romeo now forecasts that the oil and gas exploration company will post earnings of $0.96 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.84. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for BP’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.31 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $3.45 EPS.

Get BP alerts:

BP (NYSE:BP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $36.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.70 billion. BP had a return on equity of 6.54% and a net margin of 5.21%. BP’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.98) earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on BP. Citigroup lifted their target price on BP to $70.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded BP from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $14.74 to $28.49 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of BP in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC set a $23.76 price objective on BP and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.02.

NYSE BP opened at $25.56 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $86.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.02. BP has a fifty-two week low of $14.74 and a fifty-two week high of $28.49.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Winch Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in BP by 17.7% during the first quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 3,044 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $74,000 after buying an additional 457 shares during the period. Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its stake in BP by 22.7% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,662 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 492 shares during the period. Argent Trust Co boosted its stake in BP by 4.1% during the first quarter. Argent Trust Co now owns 16,867 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $411,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in BP by 3.1% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 25,221 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $668,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. boosted its stake in BP by 4.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 18,155 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $480,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. 8.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.3276 dividend. This represents a $1.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from BP’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. BP’s payout ratio is currently -73.37%.

About BP

BP Plc operates as an integrated oil and gas company. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Downstream and Rosneft. The Upstream segment engages in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development and production, midstream transportation, storage and processing and marketing and trade of natural gas, including liquefied natural gas and power and natural gas liquids.

See Also: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for BP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.