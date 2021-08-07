Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Expected to Earn Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.14 Per Share

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Clarivate in a research report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst H. Mazari now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.14 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.20. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Clarivate’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

Get Clarivate alerts:

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CLVT. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Clarivate from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research cut Clarivate from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, B. Riley upped their price objective on Clarivate from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.80.

Clarivate stock opened at $23.55 on Friday. Clarivate has a 52 week low of $20.82 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.11 billion, a PE ratio of -90.58 and a beta of 0.52.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.01. Clarivate had a positive return on equity of 4.53% and a negative net margin of 8.49%. The business had revenue of $428.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $417.66 million.

In other Clarivate news, major shareholder Corp Onex sold 10,562,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.22, for a total transaction of $266,395,884.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Blucher Sheryl G. Von sold 500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,795,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,670,546. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 11,276,827 shares of company stock valued at $284,958,454. 21.95% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Clarivate

Clarivate Plc, an information services and analytics company, provides structured information and analytics for discovery, protection, and commercialization of scientific research, innovations, and brands. It offers Web of Science products and services, such as Web of Science, InCites, Journal Citation Reports, EndNote, ScholarOne, Converis, Publons, and Kopernio to organizations that plan, fund, implement, and utilize research; and Life Sciences products, including Cortellis and Newport Integrity for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies to support research, market intelligence, and competitive monitoring in connection with the development and commercialization of new drugs.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Clarivate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarivate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.