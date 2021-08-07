Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC)

Danaos Co. (NYSE:DAC) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Danaos in a research note issued on Tuesday, August 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Giveans now anticipates that the shipping company will post earnings of $3.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $3.89. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $90.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Danaos’ Q4 2021 earnings at $3.67 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $13.10 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $19.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet lowered Danaos from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Danaos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.31.

Shares of NYSE:DAC opened at $71.25 on Friday. Danaos has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $79.49. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.72. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Danaos (NYSE:DAC) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The shipping company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.26 by $0.08. Danaos had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 146.11%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th. Danaos’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.86%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in Danaos by 13.2% during the 1st quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. now owns 8,280 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $411,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Danaos during the 1st quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, ClariVest Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Danaos by 6.5% during the 1st quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 24,700 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.05% of the company’s stock.

Danaos Company Profile

Danaos Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates containerships in Australia, Asia, Europe, and the United States. The company offers seaborne transportation services, such as chartering its vessels to liner companies. As of February 28, 2021, it had a fleet of 65 containerships aggregating 403,793 twenty foot equivalent units in capacity.

