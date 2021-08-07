Cytosorbents Co. to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NASDAQ:CTSO)

Cytosorbents Co. (NASDAQ:CTSO) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Cytosorbents in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the medical research company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.05). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Cytosorbents’ Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.09) EPS and FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Cytosorbents alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price objective on shares of Cytosorbents in a research report on Wednesday.

Shares of CTSO opened at $7.78 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78. Cytosorbents has a one year low of $6.99 and a one year high of $11.68. The company has a market cap of $337.41 million, a P/E ratio of -33.82 and a beta of 0.27.

Cytosorbents (NASDAQ:CTSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical research company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.08). Cytosorbents had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 13.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CTSO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cytosorbents by 297.0% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 7,832 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 5,859 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 4th quarter worth about $94,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cytosorbents during the 1st quarter worth about $96,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Cytosorbents

Cytosorbents Corporation, a critical care focused immunotherapy company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medical devices with its blood purification technology platform incorporating a proprietary adsorbent and porous polymer technology. Its flagship product is CytoSorb, an extracorporeal cytokine filter for adjunctive therapy in the treatment of sepsis, adjunctive therapy in other critical care applications, prevention and treatment of post-operative complications of cardiopulmonary bypass surgery, and maintaining or improving the quality of solid organs harvested from donors for organ transplant.

Featured Article: Outstanding Shares, Buying and Selling Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Cytosorbents Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytosorbents and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.