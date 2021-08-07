Fluent (FLNT) Set to Announce Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Fluent to post earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $70.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.25 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 2.08% and a negative net margin of 1.48%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Fluent alerts:

FLNT opened at $2.47 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $193.18 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16 and a beta of 2.76. Fluent has a 1 year low of $1.87 and a 1 year high of $8.50.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. TheStreet lowered Fluent from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on Fluent from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial products and services, media and entertainment, health and wellness, retail and consumer, and staffing and recruitment.

Recommended Story: Do Tariffs Work?



Receive News & Ratings for Fluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.