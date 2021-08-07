Village Farms International (VFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) is scheduled to release its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of C($0.03) per share for the quarter.

Village Farms International (TSE:VFF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported C($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.02) by C($0.07). The business had revenue of C$66.35 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$59.86 million.

TSE VFF opened at C$12.47 on Friday. Village Farms International has a twelve month low of C$5.71 and a twelve month high of C$25.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.19, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a current ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market cap of C$1.01 billion and a PE ratio of -2,494.00. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$12.54.

Separately, Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Village Farms International to C$32.50 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

