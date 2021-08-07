DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $2.18 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

DaVita Inc. (NYSE:DVA) – Stock analysts at William Blair reduced their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for DaVita in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst M. Larew now expects that the company will earn $2.18 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.37. William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for DaVita’s Q4 2021 earnings at $2.23 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $2.40 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.44 EPS.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of DaVita from $150.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

NYSE DVA opened at $133.17 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $121.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.16. The firm has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.29. DaVita has a 52-week low of $80.85 and a 52-week high of $136.48.

DaVita (NYSE:DVA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by $0.50. DaVita had a net margin of 7.47% and a return on equity of 59.83%.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DVA. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 72.5% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in DaVita by 133.8% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 198 shares during the period. Sierra Capital LLC bought a new position in DaVita in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its holdings in DaVita by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC increased its holdings in DaVita by 17.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 88.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Paula A. Price sold 790 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.66, for a total transaction of $104,801.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Phyllis R. Yale sold 5,048 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.33, for a total transaction of $627,617.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,125 shares in the company, valued at $1,756,161.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 45,897 shares of company stock valued at $5,981,175. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DaVita Inc provides kidney dialysis services for patients suffering from chronic kidney failure or end stage renal disease (ESRD). The company operates kidney dialysis centers and provides related lab services in outpatient dialysis centers. It also provides outpatient, hospital inpatient, and home-based hemodialysis services; owns clinical laboratories that provide routine laboratory tests for dialysis and other physician-prescribed laboratory tests for ESRD patients; and management and administrative services to outpatient dialysis centers.

