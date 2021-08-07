Village Farms International (VFF) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Monday

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Monday, August 9th. Analysts expect Village Farms International to post earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.09). Village Farms International had a net margin of 0.02% and a return on equity of 1.07%. The business had revenue of $52.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.29 million. On average, analysts expect Village Farms International to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NASDAQ VFF opened at $9.91 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.14. Village Farms International has a fifty-two week low of $4.27 and a fifty-two week high of $20.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $802.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 495.75 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 3.82 and a quick ratio of 3.02.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on VFF shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Village Farms International from C$22.00 to C$22.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Village Farms International from $8.70 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.67.

About Village Farms International

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

