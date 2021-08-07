The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates “€72.00” Price Target for BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP)

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) received a €72.00 ($84.71) price objective from stock analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 33.33% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €63.00 ($74.12) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €60.00 ($70.59) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. UBS Group set a €57.00 ($67.06) target price on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €56.70 ($66.71) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €48.30 ($56.82) price target on shares of BNP Paribas in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €59.91 ($70.48).

BNP Paribas stock opened at €54.00 ($63.53) on Thursday. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($67.34) and a one year high of €69.17 ($81.38). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €53.19.

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

