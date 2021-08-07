The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Sanofi (EPA:SAN) a €109.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €109.00 ($128.24) price target on Sanofi (EPA:SAN) in a report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group set a €96.00 ($112.94) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €93.00 ($109.41) target price on Sanofi in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €75.00 ($88.24) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. UBS Group set a €101.00 ($118.82) target price on Sanofi and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Baader Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of Sanofi in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Sanofi presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €97.88 ($115.15).

Sanofi stock opened at €86.25 ($101.47) on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of €87.27. Sanofi has a twelve month low of €63.09 ($74.22) and a twelve month high of €92.97 ($109.38).

Sanofi, a healthcare company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

