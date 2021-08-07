GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) Price Target Increased to C$46.00 by Analysts at National Bankshares

GFL ENVIRON-TS (CVE:GFL) had its price target lifted by National Bankshares from C$44.00 to C$46.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on GFL. CIBC increased their price objective on shares of GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a report on Friday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$36.00 to C$39.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$45.00 to C$46.00 in a report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price target on GFL ENVIRON-TS from C$42.00 to C$43.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th.

