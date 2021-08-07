Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) Given “Buy” Rating at Fundamental Research

Fundamental Research reissued their buy rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics (CNSX:VYGR) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. Fundamental Research currently has a $32.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Eight Capital assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price target for the company.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Digital Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the development and commercialization of a digital platform that enables users to buy and sell digital assets (cryptocurrencies) across multiple exchanges in one account primarily in the United States and Canada. The company was founded in 2018 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

