Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Sets New 52-Week High After Analyst Upgrade

Health Catalyst, Inc. (NASDAQ:HCAT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday after SVB Leerink raised their price target on the stock from $62.00 to $64.00. SVB Leerink currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Health Catalyst traded as high as $59.50 and last traded at $56.77, with a volume of 336386 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.89.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on HCAT. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Health Catalyst from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Health Catalyst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Health Catalyst in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Health Catalyst from $52.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.07.

Get Health Catalyst alerts:

In other news, CAO Jason Alger sold 665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $35,078.75. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $857,187.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Paul Horstmeier sold 10,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.01, for a total value of $612,857.50. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 123,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,062,341.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 214,530 shares of company stock worth $11,586,963. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Health Catalyst by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,124,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $117,952,000 after buying an additional 147,927 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,952,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,305,000 after purchasing an additional 12,759 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 0.7% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,447,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,715,000 after purchasing an additional 10,138 shares during the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC raised its position in Health Catalyst by 2.6% in the first quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 997,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,639,000 after purchasing an additional 25,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Health Catalyst by 4.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 877,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,717,000 after purchasing an additional 37,604 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

The stock has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of -18.61 and a beta of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.33.

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $55.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $54.34 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 24.55% and a negative net margin of 63.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Health Catalyst, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Health Catalyst Company Profile (NASDAQ:HCAT)

Health Catalyst, Inc engages in the provision of data and analytics technology and services to healthcare organizations. It operates through the Technology, and Professional Services segments. The Technology segment includes its data platform, analytics applications, and support services. The Professional Services segment combines analytics, implementation, strategic advisory, outsource, and improvement services to deliver expertise to its customers.

See Also: Percentage Decliners

Receive News & Ratings for Health Catalyst Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Health Catalyst and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.