Contrasting The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) & Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC)

Star Peak Corp II (NYSE:STPC) and The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and The Hain Celestial Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group 1.97% 9.54% 6.26%

94.6% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of The Hain Celestial Group shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Star Peak Corp II and The Hain Celestial Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Star Peak Corp II N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A The Hain Celestial Group $2.05 billion 1.94 -$80.41 million $0.84 47.68

Star Peak Corp II has higher earnings, but lower revenue than The Hain Celestial Group.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current recommendations for Star Peak Corp II and The Hain Celestial Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Star Peak Corp II 0 0 0 0 N/A The Hain Celestial Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

The Hain Celestial Group has a consensus price target of $44.00, indicating a potential upside of 9.86%. Given The Hain Celestial Group’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe The Hain Celestial Group is more favorable than Star Peak Corp II.

Summary

The Hain Celestial Group beats Star Peak Corp II on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Star Peak Corp II

STAR Peak Corp II does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Evanston, Illinois.

About The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

