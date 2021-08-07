Head to Head Comparison: Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) & Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ)

Gulfport Energy (OTCMKTS:GPORQ) and Nostrum Oil & Gas (OTCMKTS:NSTRY) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership and earnings.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Gulfport Energy $866.54 million 12.72 -$1.63 billion ($3.30) -20.77 Nostrum Oil & Gas $175.94 million 0.00 -$327.42 million N/A N/A

Nostrum Oil & Gas has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Gulfport Energy.

Risk and Volatility

Gulfport Energy has a beta of 5.51, meaning that its share price is 451% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nostrum Oil & Gas has a beta of -0.36, meaning that its share price is 136% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of current ratings and target prices for Gulfport Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Gulfport Energy 0 0 0 0 N/A Nostrum Oil & Gas 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Gulfport Energy and Nostrum Oil & Gas’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Gulfport Energy -144.45% -93.72% -3.48% Nostrum Oil & Gas -200.49% N/A -12.43%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.5% of Gulfport Energy shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Gulfport Energy beats Nostrum Oil & Gas on 7 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Gulfport Energy

Gulfport Energy Corporation engages in the exploration, development, acquisition, and production of natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. Its principal properties include Utica Shale covering an area of approximately 205,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Eastern Ohio; and SCOOP covering an area of approximately 76,000 net reservoir acres primarily located in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2020, it had 2.6 trillion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent of proved reserves; proved undeveloped reserves of 7 MMbbl of oil; and 923 Bcf of natural gas and 16 MMbbl of NGL. The company was incorporated in 1997 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma. On November 13, 2020, Gulfport Energy Corporation, along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Southern District of Texas.

About Nostrum Oil & Gas

Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and gas in the pre-Caspian Basin. The company discovers and develops oil and gas reserves, as well as produces and sells crude oil, stabilized condensate, liquefied petroleum gas, and dry gas. Its principal producing asset is 100% owned Chinarevskoye field located in North-western Kazakhstan. As of December 31, 2020, the company had proved and probable reserves of 39 million barrels of oil equivalent (mmboe) and 146 mmboe of contingent resources. Nostrum Oil & Gas PLC was founded in 1997 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

