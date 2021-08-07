Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) Price Target Increased to C$59.00 by Analysts at National Bank Financial

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) had its price target upped by National Bank Financial from C$56.00 to C$59.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a sector perform rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Kirkland Lake Gold’s FY2021 earnings at $3.98 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.01 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Cfra restated a buy rating and issued a C$62.00 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Monday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an underweight rating and issued a C$50.00 target price (down previously from C$51.00) on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Eight Capital cut their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$95.00 to C$77.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and issued a C$77.50 target price on shares of Kirkland Lake Gold in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on Kirkland Lake Gold from C$56.00 to C$59.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$66.92.

Get Kirkland Lake Gold alerts:

KL stock opened at C$51.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The company has a market cap of C$13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.29. Kirkland Lake Gold has a fifty-two week low of C$40.07 and a fifty-two week high of C$72.56. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$50.72.

Kirkland Lake Gold (TSE:KL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported C$0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.83 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$698.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$686.88 million. On average, analysts predict that Kirkland Lake Gold will post 3.4292852 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.226 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Kirkland Lake Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 17.72%.

In other news, Senior Officer Darin Matthew Smith acquired 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$53.00 per share, with a total value of C$26,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 627 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$33,231.

Kirkland Lake Gold Company Profile

Kirkland Lake Gold Ltd. engages in the acquisition, production, and operation of gold properties. The company holds interest in the Fosterville Mine located in the State of Victoria, Australia; and the Macassa Mine situated in the Municipality of Kirkland Lake, Ontario, Canada, as well as the Detour Lake Mine located in northeastern Ontario, Canada.

See Also: What is a Buy-Side Analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kirkland Lake Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.