Methanex (TSE:MX) PT Raised to C$55.00 at Raymond James

Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) had its price target hoisted by Raymond James to C$55.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group restated a sell rating and set a C$26.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Monday, July 19th. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Methanex to C$68.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. CIBC restated an outperform rating and set a C$20.00 price target on shares of Methanex in a report on Friday, July 30th. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a hold rating and set a C$48.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of Methanex in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of C$44.19.

MX stock opened at C$42.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of C$3.24 billion and a P/E ratio of 31.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 168.72, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 2.05. Methanex has a 12 month low of C$25.36 and a 12 month high of C$62.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$42.07.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This is a boost from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 15th. Methanex’s payout ratio is 11.03%.

In other news, Director Phillip Henry Cook acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$43.89 per share, with a total value of C$219,446.70. Following the transaction, the director now owns 30,000 shares in the company, valued at C$1,316,680.20.

About Methanex

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

