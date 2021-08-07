CIBC Boosts H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) Price Target to C$19.50

H&R Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:HR.UN) had its target price boosted by CIBC from C$19.00 to C$19.50 in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports.

HR.UN has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$18.50 in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a C$18.00 target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report on Wednesday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on shares of H&R Real Estate Investment Trust to C$19.00 and gave the company a na rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$18.43.

HR.UN stock opened at C$16.82 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.14, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average is C$16.53. H&R Real Estate Investment Trust has a one year low of C$9.25 and a one year high of C$17.15. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.83 billion and a PE ratio of 8.70.

H&R REIT is one of Canada's largest real estate investment trusts with total assets of approximately $14.5 billion at March 31, 2019. H&R REIT has ownership interests in a North American portfolio of high quality office, retail, industrial and residential properties comprising over 43 million square feet.

