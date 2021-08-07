Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) PT Lowered to C$39.00

Imperial Oil (TSE:IMO) (NYSEMKT:IMO) had its target price cut by investment analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$39.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has a “hold” rating on the stock. TD Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 14.20% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on IMO. ATB Capital boosted their target price on shares of Imperial Oil from C$37.75 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$40.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “na” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Thursday, July 8th. boosted their price target on shares of Imperial Oil from C$32.00 to C$44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and set a C$43.00 price target on shares of Imperial Oil in a report on Tuesday. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$40.40.

Get Imperial Oil alerts:

TSE IMO opened at C$34.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.47, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$37.46. Imperial Oil has a 12 month low of C$14.86 and a 12 month high of C$42.36. The company has a market cap of C$24.06 billion and a P/E ratio of -64.31.

Imperial Oil Limited explores for, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in Canada. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical. The Upstream segment explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic oil, and bitumen. As of December 31, 2020, this segment had 138 million oil-equivalent barrels of proved undeveloped reserves.

See Also: Municipal Bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Imperial Oil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Imperial Oil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.